Good food, good people, good conversations: Cookout at Jefferson Park aims to raise political advocacy

MILWAUKEE — Well-seasoned catfish, chicken, beans and all types of food were on the menu at a cookout designed to teach about the importance of voting and active citizenship.

The workshops at Johnson Park Saturday were put on by Wisconsin Voices and focused on how to effectively share their beliefs with politicians and how to stay informed on politics.

There was also face painting, music and community engagement to celebrate and strengthen Milwaukee communities at the event.

Wisconsin Voices is a nonprofit focusing on advocacy, education and community building to create an inclusive and just democratic society. It emphasizes amplifying voices that have historically been marginalized.

