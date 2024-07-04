Years ago, Carl Meyer spoke with a military veteran who had lost his leg. He was recovering and in need of a job.

Through conversations with people about his story, that veteran was able to gain employment and had ideas to help other military families.

That's when Hire Heroes USA was born. It's an organization that helps military members, veterans and their spouses succeed in the work force.

Over 100 employees and 1,400 volunteers help those in need with crafting resumes, using their military skills and mock interviews.

Carl knew he had to be part of the mission to help those who have dedicated thier lives to this country. As someone who has golfed for decades, creating the 100 Holes for Our Heroes event seemed like a natural fit.

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Carl Meyer started 100 Holes for our Heroes 17 years ago.

For the 17th year, Carl is spending his Independence Day morning at Chenequa Country Club, swinging his golf club to help veterans. Carl was up early, hitting golf balls on the green with his American Flag flying from his golf cart until he hits 100.

Every hole on the course is sponsored.

This year, Carl and Hire Heroes USA have raised $185,000. That's a huge difference from year one, when the event raised $13,000.

Watch: Carl Meyers practices his golf swing for a good cause.

Golf enthusiast helps raise millions for veterans and their families

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge asked Carl if he ever gets to hear from some of the veterans he's helped.

"There's a number of guys that have personally thanked me but the greater good is seeing the amount of veterans that we're helping," Carl says. "We'll hit as a charity, late fall, 100,000 veterans and military spouses will be placed in the last 18 years."

Carl received Hire Heroes USA's 2024 Community Impact Award. Since he started the golf outing 17 years ago, he's helped raise more than $1.7 million.

But he says, with more than 60,000 service members leaving each year, there's still more work to be done.

