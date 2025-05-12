Girl Scouts to install first aid boxes in Bayside, Fox Point

BAYSIDE, Wis. — Junior Girl Scout Girl Scout Troop 1183 recently finished an extensive, girl-led community project where they focused on the power of community change.

The Junior troop spent months concepting, voting, workshopping, writing emails to aldermen and building managers to install four first aid boxes in the Bayside and Fox Point communities.

Similar to a "little free library," these boxes will serve as a go-to resource for first-aid supplies while the community is out and about.

The troop budgeted for, built, and is now installing the boxes.

The first box will be installed Monday at Ellsworth Park in Bayside.

