Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast working to build next generation of Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) Outreach Program/Promise Program is designed to meet Girl Scouts where they are.

It's a concerted effort to remove barriers to participation in Girl Scouting and foster youth development opportunities for girls who may not be able to participate.

The Promise Program series offers girl-led, cooperative learning experiences.

Activities range from honing a strong sense of self, embracing positive values, fostering healthy relationships, and becoming problem solvers in the community.

As Girl Scouts adapt to meet the needs of girls, traditional Girl Scout programming continues, now expanding with equal emphasis on STEM, entrepreneurship, and mental wellness, and strength.

"One of the things we really want the girls to understand is that they can regulate their emotions, find support, have positive body image, and then have outlets for creativity that impact their mental wellness through, you know, all kinds of things," says Lauren Cain, director of community outreach.

The outreach program serves about 1,800 Girl Scouts in Milwaukee, Kenosha, and Racine counties.

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast brings programs into schools for series-based programming led by council staff and volunteers.

"We're staff-led in the community outreach department to ensure that there are no barriers to girls getting the programming because they don't have a volunteer at that time to set up," says Marta Carrion, senior director of community partnerships.

The outreach program is growing.

GSWISE welcomes volunteers and partnerships with industry professionals to help fulfill this mission of empowerment. Organizers say volunteering can be as light or heavy as one's schedule allows.

