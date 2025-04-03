Gift of Adoption to host its 9th annual trivia event on Milwaukee's Lakefront

MILWAUKEE — Gift of Adoption, Wisconsin Chapter, is holding its 9th annual trivia event at the Miller Room on Milwaukee’s Lakefront this month.

The event will take place April 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It includes happy hour, a silent auction, a catered luncheon by Zilli’s, a six-round trivia competition, prizes, and "a few surprises."

Tickets start at $125. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

AP Photo The City of Milwaukee

Gift of Adoption provides grants to complete adoptions for children in vulnerable circumstances, giving them permanent families and a chance to thrive. All funds raised will support the mission and vision of Gift of Adoption's Wisconsin chapter, according to their website.

The Miller Room is located at 910 East Michigan Avenue.

