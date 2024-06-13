Giant fluorescent tentacle art on display at free ArtBlaze beach events

MILWAUKEE — See gigantic florescent tentacles for free on the Milwaukee lakefront as part of the four-part ArtBlaze on the Beach summer beach party series.

ArtBlaze attendees can enjoy live music, food, s'more stations, tie dye making, art experiences, dance lessons, yoga and a great view of the 30-foot tentacle art.

The beach parties kick off Wednesday, July 10, with family friendly activities starting at 3:30 P.M. and shifting into a dance party later in the evening.

Joy Engine, the public art production company presenting ArtBlaze, is hosting the festivities at Bradford and South Shore beaches.

"When searching for a site that naturally brings people from all walks of life, including residents of the deep lake, our public beaches seem like an obvious choice,” said Steph Salvia, Joy Engine Executive Director.

The featured tentacle art exhibit is handmade in Milwaukee by FuzzPop, a local multimedia production studio.

There are four chances to join in on the art-filled beach party July 10, July 31, August 7 or August 21, with fresh live music headliners at each event.

ArtBlaze at the Beach is the newest of Joy Engine's other Milwaukee-based public art experiences, including Under One Moon, Out of the Box, and Nitelight.

For the full music lineup and event offerings check out the Joy Engine website.

