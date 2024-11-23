Gee's Clippers turkey giveaway helped feed hundreds for Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE — The annual turkey giveaway at Gee's Clippers continued Saturday afternoon, ensuring families had access to the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving dinner.

Music filled the space while guests played games, got haircuts and, most importantly, left with a free turkey.

Gee's Clippers hosts Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

Gee Smith partnered with Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham and non-profits Helping All Mankind and Urban Youth Development to pass out nearly 300 turkeys.

The tradition has gone on for about 25 years.

