Gary Trent Jr.'s 29 points and Brook Lopez's double-double help the Bucks top the Pelicans 111-107

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 29 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks improved their hold on fifth place in the Eastern Conference by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 111-107 on Sunday night.

Milwaukee rested Giannis Antetokounmpo after he played 43 minutes — and had 36 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists — in a 121-115 overtime victory at Miami on Saturday night.

Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks (44-34), who won their fourth straight, and took a full game lead on idle Detroit (43-35).

New Orleans was without four starters, and usual reserves for both clubs seized chances to play more.

Milwaukee's Kevin Porter Jr., who had 24 points and 12 rebounds off the bench in Miami, got the start in New Orleans and scored 20 points. Ryan Rollins added 14 points and 10 assists.

Antonio Reeves scored 23 and fellow rookie Yves Missi had 18 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans, which lost its third straight. Second-year pro Lester Quinones, playing in just his ninth NBA game this season, scored 17 points.

Takeaways

Bucks: In addition to Antetokounmpo, the Bucks also played without Damian Lillard (right calf) and Bobby Portis (suspension). That sidelined trio has averaged 69.1 points combined per game this season. Pat Connaughton (right ankle) also was a late scratch. Bucks starters were Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma (17 points), Lopez, Trent and Porter.

Pelicans: New Orleans guard Jose Alvarado joined a long list of sidelined Pelicans that included Zion Williamson (lower back), CJ McCollum (right foot), Herb Jones (right shoulder), Trey Murphy III (right shoulder), Dejounte Murray (right Achilles), Kelly Olynyk (rest), Jordan Hawkins (lower back) and Brandon Boston (left ankle). The Pelicans' starters were Bruce Brown (16 points), Keion Brooks, Missi, Reeves and Elfrid Payton (10 assists).

Key moment

Trent drove in for a layup and Porter turned a steal seconds later into a dunk to give the Bucks a 110-99 lead with 1:29 left.

Key stat

The Bucks turned 12 Pelicans turnovers into 18 points.

Up next

Both teams play Tuesday, when the Bucks host Minnesota and the Pelicans visit Brooklyn.

