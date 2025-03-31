'Front Row Amy' bobblehead unveiled for Brewers Home Opener

MILWAUKEE — One of the most well-known Brewers fans is getting her own bobblehead just in time for the Home Opener.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Monday unveiled the "Front Row Amy" Bobblehead in honor of Amy Williams.

Williams has been a season ticket holder with a front-row seat behind home plate at American Family Field for more than 15 seasons. She was “discovered” when sports website Deadspin wrote about her in 2011, and sports radio stations started talking about the woman sitting in the front row keeping score and clapping for strikeouts and run-scoring hits.

“We’re excited to unveil this Front Row Amy bobblehead as the 2025 baseball season gets underway. Front Row Amy has been one of the most requested bobbleheads we’ve had in Wisconsin, and we’re excited to team up with Front Row Amy to give fans the opportunity to purchase this new bobblehead.” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “An avid fan of the Brewers, this bobblehead honors Amy as one of the most loyal, dedicated and noticeable sports fans, not just in Milwaukee or Wisconsin, but in all of sports!”

Williams was not a big baseball fan before discovering the Milwaukee Brewers in 2007. Since then, she has become one of the team’s biggest fan. She has been a fixture at American Family Field since 2009.

After sitting in the fourth row in section 117 during the 2009 and 2010 seasons, Williams moved to Row 1, Seat 5 – the front row behind home plate – in 2011.

The single-seat season ticket holder makes the 90-minute commute from her home in Oshkosh for a majority of the 81 home games. For the games she doesn’t attend, she sells the tickets online.

Passionate for the Brew Crew and dedicated to her team, Amy has become known for scoring every pitch in her scorebook, staying for the entire game, and never leaving her seat.

The bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Williams. She said she will donate her proceeds from the sale to the Brewers Community Foundation, the charitable arm of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Seated in a stadium chair, the smiling “Front Row Amy” bobblehead is wearing a yellow tank top. The blue and yellow base reads “Front Row Amy” along the bottom and across the front of a yellow wall which Amy is sitting behind. The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered to 2,025, are available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

The Brewers will face off against The Royals at 1:10 p.m. Monday at American Family Field.

