From gallery hopping to art viewing: Gallery Night MKE set to host summer event

Explore Milwaukee through art from local, regional, and international artists!

Gallery Night MKE is set to host its summer event from Friday, July 18, until Saturday, July 19.

Art lovers will have the opportunity to view and purchase original art while visiting Milwaukee's most dynamic neighborhoods.

Venues will be located in neighborhoods including the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, and more!

Click here for the list of 50-plus venues participating.

Gallery Night MKE

The event will feature artwork including photography, sculptures, drawings, paintings, and more.

Not able to attend the summer event but still interested in a Gallery Night MKE event? Check out their fall event!

Gallery Night MKE will host its last event of 2025, from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18.

