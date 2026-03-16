From foundation to champions: MATC basketball's rise under Coach Randy Casey

MILWAUKEE — For the past six years, the Milwaukee Area Technical College men’s basketball team has built a reputation for exciting moments — from game-winning three-pointers to thunderous dunks.

But behind the highlight plays is a program built on consistency, culture, and leadership.

That foundation started with head coach Randy Casey.

Casey became the coach back in 2012 with a goal of establishing an identity and building a competitive program at MATC.

“It was definitely a hard process — a work in progress every year,” Casey said. “I can’t stress enough how important my staff has been to building this program.”

A major turning point for the program came in 2018 when MATC’s men’s and women’s basketball teams moved up a division in the NJCAA. The change allowed the school to offer athletic scholarships and compete at a higher level nationally.

Since then, the Stormers have emerged as one of the top programs in junior college basketball.

Watch: MATC'S epic journey to their seventh NJCAA national tournament:

MATC men's basketball storming to the NJCAA tournament

Over the past several seasons, MATC has made multiple appearances in the national tournament and captured the NJCAA Division II national championship in 2023. Casey has also earned Coach of the Year honors twice during that span.

Despite the accolades, Casey says his focus remains on continuing to grow as a coach and learning from his players.

“For me, continuing to grow is number one,” Casey said. “Continuing to learn from my players and to listen to my players — and not think I know everything.”

Casey's style of coaching has brought the best out of his players. Allowing them to flourish into the best versions of themselves.

“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had in my entire life,” MATC guard Jayden Hackett said. “He holds not just me, but everyone to a high standard.”

This season, the Stormers have been ranked among the top teams in the country and enter the national tournament as a No. 3 seed.

MATC will tip off its first game of the tournament on March 17 at 3 p.m.

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