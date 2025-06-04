From commuters to casual riders, Wisconsin Bike Week 2025 unites cyclists statewide

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Bike Week 2025 is cruising through its final stretch, and the energy around the state is as vibrant as ever. Hosted by the Wisconsin Bike Fed, this annual celebration of cycling, running from June 1 to June 8, brings together riders of all ages, advocates for safer streets, and builds stronger communities one pedal at a time.

At its core, Wisconsin Bike Week is about more than bikes. It’s about people: the riders, the city planners, the families out for a spin, and the commuters swapping traffic for trail time.

Riding for Joy, Health, and Connection

Anne Liu, a local cyclist, said the simplicity of riding is what makes it special.

“We just like to bike around this area every day — if feeling kind of like dreary inside, we just come out and get some sunshine,” Liu said. “We really enjoy biking on the trails because we see a lot of animals and we also meet people — it’s really fun.”

Matthew Tarnowski, who has been cycling since he was 15 and just returned from a bike tour that stretched between Jacksonville, Florida, and Richmond, Virginia, believes biking is a gateway to freedom and discovery.

“When you’re on the bike trails, it’s slow and you can watch the trees, the rabbits, and the squirrels,” he said. “The thrill of being on the open road, trying to find the next turn, where am I going to camp tonight... It’s exciting, exhilarating.”

But like many long-time cyclists, Tarnowski also notes the need for continued improvements in safety.

“Even though we’ve done a great job in Wisconsin with bike lanes and safety, it still seems to be getting more and more dangerous,” he added. “I used to ride everywhere I went. Now, I’ll drive out to a trailhead where there’s no traffic and ride from there.”

Pushing Forward: Safer Streets and More Bike Lanes

Jake Newborn, Assistant Director of the Wisconsin Bike Fed, sees Bike Week as both a celebration and a catalyst.

“There are a lot of new traffic-calming features on the street,” Newborn explained. “The mayor, who’s leading a ride Thursday morning at Burnham Playfield, will be talking about his goal to get 50 miles of protected bike lanes in the city by 2026. We are well on our way.”

Education is also central to the week. Classes on smart cycling, adult learn-to-ride sessions (some offered in Spanish), and community events aim to make biking more accessible and inclusive for everyone.

“We’re teaching a lot of classes about how to ride on those facilities,” said Newborn. “We’re raising awareness about sharing the road and encouraging people with commuter stations, free coffee, and snacks in the morning.”

What’s Still Ahead This Week

There’s still time to get involved. Here are some key events coming up before the week wraps up:

Wednesday, June 4

Adult Learn to Ride (bilingual, Spanish/English) Smart Cycling Basics

Thursday, June 5

Mayor’s Bike Ride @ Burnham Playfield Crosswalk Action Training Triple Tap Room Social

Friday, June 6

Smart Cycling Intermediate Workshop

Saturday, June 7

Milwaukee Pride Ride Ride to the Brewers Game





Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist, a casual rider, or just bike-curious, Wisconsin Bike Week is an open invitation to discover the joy of biking, while supporting a future with safer, more connected communities.

For more details on events and how to get involved, visit wisconsinbikefed.org.

