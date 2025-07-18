A doctor at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin has been placed on leave after being accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Dr. Calvin Eriksen, 46, was arrested on July 15.

Froedtert doctor placed on leave after child pornography charges

According to the criminal complaint, Homeland Security received a cyber-tip of potential child pornography and was able to track down and identify the surgeon through the social messaging app Kik.

"The doctor's ability to see patients has been suspended while the investigation proceeds, and they are fully cooperating with law enforcement," Froedtert said in a statement.

Eriksen is facing a minimum sentence of 5 years in prison if convicted.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

