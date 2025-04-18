Free Easter egg hunt planned in Milwaukee to celebrate 'Victory Over Violence'

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), in partnership with the Lil' Jeannetta Robinson Gifts of Love Program, is hosting a community Easter Egg Hunt from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Victory Over Violence Park, 2625 North Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee.

The event is free and open to all children ages 12 and under. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The event continues the legacy of Jeannetta Simpson Robinson, who, alongside attorney Charles Hausman, founded the Victory Over Violence Park and Garden in 1985 following the tragic loss of her daughter Cheryl and granddaughter Lil' Jeannetta Robinson in 1984.

Rather than respond with despair, Jeannetta chose to lead with love, founding the park and launching multiple community-based programs, including the Survivors of Homicide & Grief Support Group. The park has since become a cornerstone of healing and a gathering space for hope, remembrance, and progress.

"Every time a group or individual commits a positive act against violence, we achieve Victory Over Violence," said Charles "Butch" Walton, Jeannetta's son and lifelong advocate for community-led change.

For the past three years, MSOE staff and honor students, the City of Milwaukee, the Business Improvement District (BID), and a coalition of community-based agencies have come together with Walton to enhance and reimagine the Victory Over Violence Park. Their work includes beautification efforts, infrastructure upgrades, and expanded programming to encourage greater seasonal involvement and visibility for positive community actions.

For more information, contact Walton at 414-204-3937.

