Free Christmas Eve meals bring hope, belonging and holiday spirit

MILWAUKEE — This Christmas Eve brought warmth and cheer to St. Ben Parish, as dozens of volunteers served up a special holiday feast for families in need.

For many, the holiday season can be a time of isolation, but thanks to the efforts of Capuchin Community Services, it was a reminder of the power of giving.

For volunteers like Kyle Konieccka, giving back has become a holiday tradition.

"The Christmas spirit and honestly it was the kid's decision, so again very excited," Konieccka said. "We're very fortunate so, happy to help out and bless others."

He served meals alongside his wife and three kids, making it a memorable day for the family.

"There's nothing more special than that," Konieccka said. "To see the families here, you see everyone from young kids to the elderly and it's a great experience for us."

But for some, like Nuketa Mccall, this generosity means much more, as this meal has given him a chance to connect with others and feel cared for during the holidays.

"I know how it is to be on the streets and [how it is to] be homeless," Mccall said. "I want to thank them. They gave us food, hygiene, water, [and they] put food on the table. It's a very good Christmas for me."

Organizers like Father Henryk, the Ministry Director of Capuchin Community Services, said this event is more than just providing a meal. It's about spreading joy.

"I'm glad that we give those people a sense of belonging and a sense of community," Father Henryk said. "We can celebrate those wonderful days together, so it's not only about food, it's about belonging, community, and sharing."

At this event, the true meaning of Christmas is clear by giving a sense of community to those who need it the most.

