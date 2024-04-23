Franklin quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing Muslim communities in Wisconsin

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — With nearly 70,000 Muslims across Wisconsin, reaching and mobilizing the growing community is a top priority for the new Executive Director of the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance, Fauzia Qureshi.

“We really want to get that grasp to really see where the Muslim community is growing. It's not just Milwaukee, it's not just Madison. It's not just Franklin, it's across the state,” said Qureshi.

TMJ4 News Fauzia Qureshi, new Executive Director, Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance





Fauzia’s appointment comes at a time when Franklin is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing Muslim communities in Wisconsin and the country.

“We're in a smaller town here. So, there's a smaller town focus, but we're growing, I think, exponentially,” said Qureshi.

Data from the Voter Activation Network shows about 6 percent, or 2,100 Wisconsin Muslim voters live in Franklin, making it one of the largest communities in the state.

WMCA’s Director of Operations Gabriella Suliga says Fauzia’s long-standing roots in the community played a key role in her getting the top job.

“We really try and get involved in various communities across the state, to make sure that the Muslim community is not only being represented but also turning out during election years,” said Suliga.

TMJ4 News Gabriella Suliga, Director of Operations, Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance





As she looks ahead, Fauzia says the nonprofit hopes to encourage the next generation of Muslims to get involved and continue to build on the growth.

“We know that those leaders are already there, but they just need to be put in positions of power and I think that's going to make a really big impact,” said Qureshi.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip