FRANKLIN — The Franklin Common Council was busy Tuesday, approving event permits for the Rock Sports Complex and reviewing a proposed $84 million mixed-use development near 76th and Rawson.

Long-time Franklin resident Linda Mathwig brought both issues to TMJ4's attention ahead of the meeting.

"Because I think that this particular project needs the attention not only of the city of Franklin but the surrounding communities," Mathwig said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Mathwig lives adjacent to the site of the upcoming Poth's General development, planned for the southeast corner of 76th and Rawson. The project would bring 292 apartments and 4,000 square feet of food and beverage-focused retail space while revitalizing an older strip mall.

The development is seeking a tax incremental district (TID) designation, which is something Mathwig opposes.

"I believe Franklin should be seeking out people who can do developments on their own dollar. They should be able to build their project and be able to have an instant revenue coming in to the city of Franklin to help with our taxes," Mathwig said.

Other residents at the meeting expressed support for the development.

"I hope something bigger happens in Franklin, I think this is the real start, and I don't think this is the end either, if we want the retailers that we really want I actually think there is more that has to be done," Brody Buss, a local business owner, said.

WATCH: Franklin neighbors voice opinions on The Rock noise concerns and new developments in the city

Franklin Neighbors voice opinions on The Rock noise concerns and new developments in the city

The council decided to table to decision on the TID until it's next meeting, seeking more information.

The council also received a report on sound levels at the Rock and voted on whether to grant permits for two events scheduled for the end of May, Country Rising and Tacos & Tequila.

Noise concerns during events at the Rock have been an ongoing issue TMJ4 has covered for years.

Neighbor Bernard Carion voiced frustration over the lack of sound mitigation at the venue.

"The sound mitigation at that stadium is a chain link fence, that's a big problem," Carion said.

Others in attendance were supportive of the Rock's role in the community.

"The Rock has done a lot of business for the area, and has provided a lot of tourism and business for the hotels around the Franklin area, and so I'm in complete support of that," Jeff Calimlim, a business manager, said.

The Common Council ultimately approved the permits with guardrails in place to support noise reduction efforts.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip