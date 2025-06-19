FRANKLIN — Franklin High School is making accommodations for its graduation ceremony at American Family Field this Saturday as an extreme heat watch threatens to bring scorching temperatures to the area.

The school, in partnership with American Family Field, will be closing a section of the stadium roof to offer more shaded seating for attendees.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Spectators will also be allowed to bring non-alcoholic beverages into the stadium to help stay hydrated during the ceremony.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be live-streamed, providing an alternative way to watch graduates receive their diplomas without braving the heat.

Glenn Putnam, whose son D'Angelo is graduating, appreciates the venue choice despite the weather concerns.

"We're very excited for him to graduate," Putnam said. "If you were doing it in the high school or a smaller venue, only so many people could come, so AmFam field works out awesome."

Watch: Franklin High School makes accommodations at graduation ceremony amid extreme heat

Franklin High School to hold graduation during extreme heat

The extreme temperatures are affecting more than just the graduation ceremony. Putnam has been forced to change plans for his son's graduation party scheduled for Sunday.

"Nobody's going to want to sit in that extreme heat," Putnam said.

The family had originally planned an outdoor celebration with tents and tables for approximately 70 guests, but has now moved everything indoors.

"We were going to set it up outside, we had some tents, tables lined up. But with the heat we're moving it all inside, and it's going to be rough, but we think we can pull it off," Putnam said.

Despite the challenges posed by the weather, Putnam is committed to making the celebration special for his son.

"It's too important for D'Angelo," Putnam said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip