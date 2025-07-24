Franklin Beer Garden offering free beer to celebrate opening of new pavilion

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park will hold a grand opening of its new Pavilion Thursday. To celebrate, free beer for will be available for guests 21 and older beginning at 5 p.m. while supplies last.

The brand-new Pavilion includes:



A full-service bar

Covered seating for 300 guests, expandable to 600 for concert settings

A built-in stage and dance floor

A flexible venue for festivals, weddings, corporate outings, and other celebrations

Guests will continue to enjoy the beloved elements of the Franklin Beer Garden—30 acres of open space, hundreds of covered and uncovered tables, a professional Bocce Ball court, playground, and TV screens airing the latest sports action.

As always, the Garden is open from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, featuring the “Happiest of Happy Hours” with Buy One Get One taps from 5 to 6 p.m. all season long.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip