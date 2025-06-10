Fox World Travel and avid travelers share tips for affording international travel this summer

MILWAUKEE — As the summer travel season takes off, international travel is seeing a surprising shift: Airfare is becoming more affordable, even as hotel prices continue to rise.

Rose Gray, business relationship director at Fox World Travel, said destinations like Italy, France, Germany, and the UK are trending this season, with airfare dipping lower than usual.

“What we are finding, though, is that the airfare is reasonably priced, but the hotels are a little bit more expensive,” Gray said. “So remember, the Jubilee is happening in Italy this year — that’s drawing a lot of people there and maybe raising the prices slightly.”

To avoid high prices and big crowds, Gray recommended traveling during Europe’s shoulder season — late April through May or September into October — when hotels are generally cheaper and destinations less crowded. She also suggests booking airfare two to five months in advance for the best rates.

Bundle Up to Save More

Another way to keep costs down? Bundle your trip components. That means booking airfare, hotel, transfers, and even some attractions all at once through a travel provider, which can often come with discounts.

“We have the wherewithal to bundle your packages, your airfare, your transfers, your hotels, and in some cases, even some of the attractions,” Gray said. “That’s another good way to save some money as well.”

Travelers are also taking advantage of rewards programs and travel points to stretch their budgets.

“We used points on JetBlue, so that was easy,” said traveler Brian Cook. “The hotel was relatively inexpensive — we used one of the reward memberships we have.”

“We try to keep it in economy class,” said Joseph Sedlek, another traveler. “But my dad travels a lot for work, so we used some of his points.”

Group Travel on the Rise

According to Gray, group travel is also gaining momentum. It’s not just about convenience — it’s also about value.

“They’re seeing the advantage of that,” she said. “They like the idea that somebody’s already laid everything out for them. You’re probably getting a better bang for your buck because we’ve bundled all of those components for you.”

Travelers said group trips and family travel help lower the cost of meals and activities, too.

“We did free admission things like the botanical gardens in Madison, walks in parks,” said Cook. “We were with family mostly, so it was about sharing and getting together.”

