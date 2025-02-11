Fox Point daycare employees charged with child abuse

FOX POINT, Wis. — Child abuse charges have been filed against two employees of Nurturing Nook daycare in Fox Point.

The employees, 25-year-old Jakya Chandler and 25-year-old Jilnya Chandler, are each facing six counts of physical abuse of a child—repeated acts of bodily harm—and one count of physical abuse of a child (reckless causation of bodily harm), according to the Fox Point Police Department.

Police began investigating in November after a 1-year-old child was brought to Children's Wisconsin with bruises covering his body, according to a criminal complaint released on Monday, Feb. 10.

Surveillance video showed the women pinching, hitting, and kicking the boy, the complaint states.

During the arrest process, additional information indicated the abuse was more widespread than a single incident, prompting further investigation, the Fox Point Police Department said.

Both women could face decades in prison if convicted. An arrest warrant has been issued for both women, according to court records.

Investigators say they found no evidence of abuse involving other individuals beyond the two suspects.

