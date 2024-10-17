MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Film Festival has a powerful lineup of films curated for its 9th annual event.

A selection of eight films illustrates the thought-provoking voices and journeys of various Islamic stories. The festival’s mission is to promote understanding, empathy, and unity through the lens of diverse experiences.

The films showcase the shared human spirit that organizers say unites us.

Watch: Founder of Muslim Women's Coalition discusses the importance of the annual Muslim Film Festival

9th Annual Muslim film festival kicks off in Milwaukee

Each film is followed by a discussion where attendees can share reactions and gain a deeper understanding of the film.

"I think what we have found in our ninth year is that most people are genuinely curious and interested in learning. They generally leave the film excited that they've learned something new," says Janan Najeeb, founder and executive director of the Muslim Women's Coalition.

Steph Brown Founder and Executive Director Muslim Women's Coalition

Standout films include the opening-day feature Pain and Peace and a coming-of-age story about a young camel jockey in the Middle East titled Hajjan.

The festival starts Thursday, Oct. 17, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Oriental Theatre on Milwaukee’s East Side.

