Former South Milwaukee mayor celebrates major milestone

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — One of the longest-serving mayors in South Milwaukee history is about to celebrate a major milestone: his 104th birthday.

“I don't boast about it. I was proud that I could do it and to help the people that I see benefited by my help,” Chet Grobschmidt said.

Chet Grobschmidt is a South Milwaukee institution.

Still holding court among his friends decades later, the former mayor is gearing up to celebrate the big day.

“I guess you can complain about this and complain about that. But when you put it all together, it seems to work out pretty good,” Grobschmidt said.

From 1966 to 1994, Grobschmidt led the city through some of its biggest changes and greatest developments including the street-scaping committee.

“I’ve had a raft of wonderful people that was there to help me when I needed it. It is the end brand I could see the product that we all put together,” Grobschmidt said.

The U.S. Navy veteran helped get South Milwaukee’s War Memorial up and running and was recognized by the Honor Flight with his fellow World War II servicemen.

“As I put my life together, I'm proud of the people that I had an opportunity to serve," Grobschmidt said. "It made me feel good and made the family that I had behind working with the things that we had planned to do."

Back in 2020, Grobschmidt got a special recognition by the city, a proclamation to ring in his 100th birthday.

“I’m no different than the human beings that are walking the country nowadays and I’m proud to be associated with the people along the way and the care that they showed toward me as I passed through my journey in life,” Grobschmidt said.

As he celebrates this big birthday, Grobschmidt said he is grateful for all the support he has had.

“With the age I have, didn't the good Lord bless me with kindness, goodness, and love? And I hope that in my life I can just appreciate that,” Grobschmidt said.

