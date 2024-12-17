Former police chief discusses how law enforcement responds to school shootings

Former West Allis Police Chief Chuck Padgett joined TMJ4 News Today to talk about how law enforcement responds to school shootings.

During a press conference on Monday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that officers' first duty in a shooting like this is to "stop the killing, stop the dying."

Padgett broke down how police approaches to mass shootings have changed over the years.

You can watch the full interview above.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip