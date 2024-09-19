Former Feeding America employee suspected of fraudulently spending more than $40,000 in company funds

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Investigators have executed a search warrant for a former Feeding America worker suspected of spending thousands of dollars using the organization's credit card.

The nearly 40-page search warrant asks for all Google communication and details how a former Feeding America Eastern Washington employee fraudulently spent more than $40,000 in company funds.

An independent auditor combed through credit card records dating from July 2022 to February 2024, breaking down the suspicious charges into four categories: normal, unauthorized and inappropriate, questionable, and undetermined.

Some of the company card transactions include groceries, hair salon visits, personal flights, college application fees, and even a senior portrait session for their child.

While the former Feeding America employee has not been formally charged, Elaine Rojas-Castillo called and emailed to offer them the chance to speak for themselves but didn't hear back.

Feeding America sent her an email, saying in part that they can't comment due to the ongoing investigation.

However, they did confirm that the person in question is no longer an employee.

