OAK CREEK, Wis — Despite the sweltering heat on Saturday, people in Milwaukee County still ventured out to enjoy the warm summer weather, taking steps to stay cool and safe.

At the Oak Creek Farmers Market, vendor Jordan Wasielewski of Sweet Delight Kettle Corn said their signature popcorn was taking a backseat to their cold drinks as the day's bestsellers.

"This week it's a lot more lemonade and shaved ice," Wasielewski explained.

TMJ4 News Jordan Wasielewski

However, he did notice a slight dip in foot traffic due to the extreme heat.

"It's a scorcher out in the sun right now," Wasielewski said. "I know with this heat, a lot of people like to stay in with the air conditioning."

WATCH: Folks mindful of extreme heat warning but enjoying summer sun

Keeping cool in extreme heat at the Oak Creek farmers market

However, customers like Michael Crump were still in attendance, opting for refreshing iced coffee and water to beat the heat.

TMJ4 News Michael Crump

"I can't stay that long, but I'm hanging in there," Crump said.

With an extreme heat warning in place Saturday, business was good for young entrepreneurs Amira, 7, and Alison, 8, who were out raising money for their Oak Creek cheerleading team.

"It's so hot outside and everyone is thirsty,' Alison shared.

TMJ4 News Amira, 7 (left) and Alison, 8 (right)

"We've been getting a whole bunch of money and we really appreciate it," Amira said. "We've been working great, saying 'cheers' and stuff."

For those working in the heat, like Wasielewski, staying hydrated and staying in the shade were essential.

"It's really good to be careful," he said. "Some of the guys are putting some ice--getting some ice on the arms and whatnot, trying to stay cool."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip