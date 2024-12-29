Flight from Milwaukee: Woman climbs out on wing of plane in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — A woman climbed out on the wing of a landed plane in Seattle Sunday, Dec. 22 at about 5 p.m. PT after she reportedly became anxious, according to Port of Seattle Police Department.

In an airport security video, the woman was seen opening an emergency door of the Alaskan Airlines plane. She then walked onto the wing and sat down on the edge of the wing, against the body of the aircraft for about eleven minutes before authorities arrived to help.

The Port of Seattle Fire Department and the police crisis team helped the woman off the wing and transported her to the hospital, according to a release by PSPD.

"No injuries occurred," PSPD said in the release. "No other operations were impacted."

