Flat Out Friday, Mama Tried Motorcycle Show returns to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One of the biggest weekends of the year for Milwaukee’s motorcycling community is nearly upon us.

The annual Flat out Friday race and Mama Tried motorcycle show will take place February 21-23 at Fiserv Forum and The Rave respectively.

Now in its 11th year, Flat Out Friday features indoor flat-track motorcycle racing and is billed as “part race, part rock show, and part circus.” It gets underway at 7 pm on Friday, February 23rd. For tickets, click here.

The Mama Tried motorcycle show gets underway the following day, February 22nd, at The Rave. Mama Tried showcases more than 100 unique motorcycles from around the world.

It runs from 10 am to 10 pm on the 22nd and from 10 am to 3 pm on the 23rd. For tickets, click here.

