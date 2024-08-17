First woman appointed to Secretary of WisDOT starts in September

MILWAUKEE — A long history of men holding the role of Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) comes to an end with Kristina Boardman, as the first woman to be appointed to the position.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Boardman Friday following the news that former Secretary Craig Thompson will leave the position to take a job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

This change makes Boardman the first woman to hold the role, according to a review by the Legislative Reference Bureau.

“For nearly 20 years, Kristina has been a key part of the WisDOT team, and her proven leadership and experience at the department, both as deputy secretary and during her time leading the DMV, have positioned her well to be an exceptional secretary,” Evers said in a release.

Boardman was the administrator of WisDOT's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and during that time implemented an award-winning online service for Wisconsinites to get a title and register their vehicle. She was also on the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators International Board of Directors from 2022 to 2023.

"We have made some incredible progress these last several years to build transportation systems the people of Wisconsin can rely on, and I am excited to continue building upon that momentum as secretary at the department," Boardman said.

Boardman has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Augustana College and has over 28 years of experience in government, including a decade spent as a legislative aide for the Wisconsin State Assembly.

