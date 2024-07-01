First Stage Theater Academy in urgent need of enrollment, eager for new students

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — Last Thursday, we held Let’s Talk South Milwaukee, our latest chance to go into the community and hear directly from you.

That night, our Elaine Rojas-Castillo learned about First Stage Theater Academy, an arts program with locations across Milwaukee County that could use your help.

“One of the amazing things about the Theater Academy is you're accepted for who you are and not only that, but you're celebrated,” said J.T. Backes, Academy Director, First Stage Theater Academy.

TMJ4 News J.T. Backes, Academy Director, First Stage Theater Academy.

For more than 30 years, First Stage has worked with thousands of Milwaukee-area kids, inspiring the next generation of artists to pursue their dreams.

“It's more than just a theater camp, right? It's about an experience and also leaving them to hopefully change the world and be better humans,” said Backes.

38 percent of the Academy's student population identifies as Black, Indigenous, and people of color, with close to 2,000 kids currently enrolled.

Right now, Backes says they are struggling to fill spots at their Oak Creek location and hope to encourage new students to join them as they head into this new season.

“If there is a family out there that really wants to take it, and they look at the price tag, and they go, ‘We can't afford that,’ we will find a way that we can accommodate that family so that they can be here to experience this amazing thing,” said Backes.

Nicholas Robinson is a brand-new First Stage member.

He says he decided to jump in because of how welcoming everyone was as soon as he walked through the theater door.

“Everyone here is nice. You'll have plenty of laughs, you'll have some friends, there might be some moments that aren't the best but there are definitely going to be some moments that you will treasure,” said Robinson.

TMJ4 News Nicholas Robinson, Academy member.

Siblings Elizabeth and Charles Ray are First Stage vets who say they come back because of the community they've built.

“It's very fun. You get to meet new people and sometimes meet lifelong friends, for sure,” said Elizabeth.

TMJ4 News Elizabeth Ray, Academy member.

“I like to make people smile and feel nice inside, I really like to make people happy,” said Charles.

TMJ4 News Charles Ray, Academy member.

A First Stage alum himself, Backes says running the program is a full-circle moment.

“It kind of feels like you’re a parent to 500 to 5000 kids, and you just want the best for them and they want the best for everyone else. It's a beautiful thing and I'm blessed to be where I'm at,” said Backes.

