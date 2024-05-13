First MPS strategic plan meeting Monday, parents don't want to cut special programming

Milwaukee Public Schools are looking for input from students, their families, and staff on the district's Strategic Plan, including a series of several meetings, which kick off Monday night.

Those Long-Range Facilities Master Plan Meetings will include discussion of right-sizing in the district. An MPS staff member told TMJ4 last week that right-sizing includes looking at staffing and building usage.

With the master plan meetings just a few days away, TMJ4's Sydni Eure stopped by the MPS STEM Fair at the Baird Center to talk to students and their families.

Parents told her they have had great experiences with the district so far. They hope the district and the community will continue supporting special program like the STEM Fair.

"It was a disappointment to learn that the kids could lose special curricular activities and gym and art and music programs and things that are necessary for kids to succeed in life," said MPS parent Melanie Geiger.

"STEM is a very important program and adding resources to that program, it's important," says Jean Agayo, another parent. "Without STEM, most of these kids wouldn't be here today."

"I hope that the money they recieved from the referendum will be used to increase equity and just increase the greatness that could be our school systems," added parent Alisa Cooks

The MPS long-range facilities master plan meetings will be scheduled as follows:



Monday, May 13: 12:00–1:00 p.m. AND 5:30–6:30 p.m. A virtual meeting can be found here.

Wednesday, May 15: 5:30–7:00 p.m. at James Madison High School, 8135 W. Florist Ave.

Monday, May 20: 5:30–7:00 p.m. at Hamilton High School, 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.

Tuesday, May 21: 5:30–7:00 p.m. at Bay View High School, 2751 S. Lenox St.

Wednesday, May 22: 5:30–7:00 p.m. at Rufus King High School, 1801 W. Olive St.

District leaders say information gathered through the survey and the public meetings will help guide planning and decision-making for "the next several years."

