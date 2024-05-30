Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Festa Italiana in Milwaukee on Friday

Jill Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in National Harbor, Md., June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Jill Biden
Posted at 11:46 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 12:47:05-04

One of Milwaukee's favorite festivals will have a high-profile guest.

First Lady Jill Biden is making a stop at Fest Italiana on Friday. Biden's own grandfather emigrated to the United States from Sicily.

Biden is expected to speak at Festa around 6:15 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Then she'll head off to Pennsylvania to deliver remarks at the 2024 Commencement Ceremony for Erie County Community College.

TMJ4 plans to have a crew at Biden's Festa Italiana appearance and will provide updates on what she says.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE PIC JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo