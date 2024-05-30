First Lady Jill Biden to visit Festa Italiana in Milwaukee on Friday

One of Milwaukee's favorite festivals will have a high-profile guest.

First Lady Jill Biden is making a stop at Fest Italiana on Friday. Biden's own grandfather emigrated to the United States from Sicily.

Biden is expected to speak at Festa around 6:15 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Then she'll head off to Pennsylvania to deliver remarks at the 2024 Commencement Ceremony for Erie County Community College.

TMJ4 plans to have a crew at Biden's Festa Italiana appearance and will provide updates on what she says.

