Firefighters save two from house fire on 67th and Congress

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department rescued two people from a fire on N. 67th St. and W. Congress St. Saturday evening.

One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the second person was evaluated by paramedics and released.

According to MFD, the fire was mostly in the kitchen of the home.

