NewsMilwaukee County

Firefighters save two from house fire on 67th and Congress

67th and Congress fire
Tahleel Mohieldin
MFD rescued two from a fire.
67th and Congress fire
Posted at 8:41 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 21:41:15-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department rescued two people from a fire on N. 67th St. and W. Congress St. Saturday evening.

One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the second person was evaluated by paramedics and released.

According to MFD, the fire was mostly in the kitchen of the home.

