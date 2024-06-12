Firefighters battle two-alarm apartment blaze at 72nd and Brown Deer

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A Milwaukee apartment is a total loss after an early afternoon fire on the city’s northwest side.

Firefighters arrived at a condo on 72nd and Brown Deer around 1:30 pm on Wednesday afternoon to flames that engulfed the first-floor unit and had spread to the second floor.

Crews worked quickly to contain the blaze, calling in a second unit to help.

There were initial reports that a person was trapped in a unit on the second floor but officials say everyone was able to get out safely.

“Obviously firefighting is challenging enough in any weather. but when we have these extreme temperatures like this, it just wears on our companies even more. so part of the reason for the second alarm is the nature of the building,” said Asst. Chief Schuyler Belott, Operations, Milwaukee Fire Department.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

