MILWAUKEE — Firefighters in the Milwaukee area turned up the heat Sunday for a good cause, bringing their firehouse cooking skills to the public.

At Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee, 12 firehouses and local restaurants are participating in the annual Engine 19 Chili & Jambalaya Cook-Off.

Niles Consigny with the Kenosha Fire Department Local 414 says he's confident their chili has what it takes to win first place.

“While there are a lot of contenders there's only one winner,” Consigny said.

TMJ4 News Firefighter chili cook-off delights participants in Milwaukee

TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin asked Consigny what made KFD Local 414's chili special.

"How do you describe a sunrise?" He replied. "How do you describe a careless whisper? It's beyond words. It's flavor you know."

For some attendees, like Hannah Curley, the event's flavors and aromas even brought a sense of nostalgia.

"My dad was actually a firefighter and he was the cook for the firehouse too,” she explained. "It's just something I kind of grew up with."

TMJ4 News Hannah Curley (right) and friends

Firefighters at the cookoff said, win or lose they're happy with the company most of all.

"It's always a treat to see other departments, talk to them, you can network a little,” Consigny said. “You realize we're all together fighting the same fight, which is fantastic."

All the money raised at the cook-off will be donated to participating firehouses.

