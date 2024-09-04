Fire in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood spreads to six homes

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a case of arson that spread to six other homes.
Police say, just after 11:00 Tuesday night, they were called to the 900 block of E. Center Street in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Officer say a suspect started a fire in a vacant home, and the flames spread to six others nearby. A TMJ4 employee sent us these photos of the aftermath.
First responders vacated the area due to a gas leak, and a firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.
Police are still looking for suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, to remain anonymous.
TMJ4's Mary Jo Ola is working on learning more about this incident. She'll have updates online and on air.
