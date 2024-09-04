Fire in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood spreads to six homes

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a case of arson that spread to six other homes.

Police say, just after 11:00 Tuesday night, they were called to the 900 block of E. Center Street in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Officer say a suspect started a fire in a vacant home, and the flames spread to six others nearby. A TMJ4 employee sent us these photos of the aftermath.

TMJ4, LaVon Turner Damage to neighboring homes after arson spreads to six other buildings.

First responders vacated the area due to a gas leak, and a firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

TMJ4, LaVon Turner Arson of vacant home spreads to six others.



Police are still looking for suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, to remain anonymous.

TMJ4, LaVon Turner Porch damaged by arson of vacant home.

TMJ4's Mary Jo Ola is working on learning more about this incident. She'll have updates online and on air.

