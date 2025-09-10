MILWAUKEE — A fire at Timmerman Airport on Milwaukee's northwest side in one of the airport's airplane hangars drew a large emergency response, as crews worked to get the fire under control.

At least nine fire engines responded to the scene, along with several ambulances, with heavy gray smoke and flames still visible from the hangar when our crew arrived just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

TMJ4

The cause of the fire, which is now said to be under control, remains unclear. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Watch: Fire at Milwaukee’s Timmerman Airport hangar draws large emergency response

Milwaukee airport hangar fire draws large emergency response

Timmerman Airport serves private and business travelers, according to its website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

