Find crafts made by kids for kids at the West Allis-West Milwaukee KinderMarket

WEST ALLIS — If you’re looking for something fun to do inside and away from the cold, the KinderMarket could be a great option.

The KinderMarket is a craft fair made by kids for kids and some really cool items are going up for sale Thursday night.

“We just got some amazing responses from kiddos who were already crafting and wanting an opportunity to show it and some who made up some ideas for this to happen,” said Maggie Obst, Program Manager. “They were just the most creative and innovative things I’ve heard in a long time.”

You can stop by the West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation & Community Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to join in on the fun.

You can expect over 25 kid vendors at the craft fair to display their work. They’ve all made wonderful crafts throughout the year and are eager to share them all.

“I think it’s so important to support our community and support our little kiddos who are going to be growing to be the leaders of tomorrow,” said Obst. “So, giving them some entrepreneurial experience and showing off what they can do and getting the support from the community during a season of joy and gathering.”

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the creators selling crafts on Thursday.

If you’d like to support them be sure to bring cash along with you. The KinderMarket is a cash-only event.

