Festivalgoers revved up for Red White and Brews in Franklin Sunday

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Over 1,500 motorcycle enthusiasts revved their engines and rolled in for the Red White and Brew Festival at Ballpark Commons in Franklin on Sunday.

The all-new Luxe Golf Bays venue in the commons was the last stop for the motorcyclists on their Big Unit's Poker Run and Ride.

Drew Sikora The stage and parking lot at Red White and Brews Festival

It all began at about 1 p.m. when thousands of bikers came down the road, put the kickstand down and got ready for an evening of entertainment.

Sevaral classic rock artists were in the line up, like Jackyl, Lita Ford, Count's 77, Eliminator and Six Pack Sammy. The performances went from the start of the event to the end at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are on a first come first serve basis, but it is not too late to catch the end of the festival.

It is a 21 and over event, and tickets can be purchased here.

