Festa Italiana begins Friday with opening ceremony

MILWAUKEE — The 2025 Festa Italiana will begin Friday with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The ceremony will be followed by cooking demonstrations from Chef Teresa Balistreri of Sala and Chef Michael Genre of Harbor House.

Friday's musical entertainment includes The Russo Brothers and 5 Card Studs.

More cooking demonstrations are planned for Saturday featuring Chef Petra Orlowski of Semolina Pasta and Pantry, Chef Dan Jacobs of Dan Dan, Chef Kyle Knall of Birch and Chef Brian Zarletti of Zarletti.

A cannoli eating contest will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday also includes a full day of musical entertainment.

Milwaukee's Best Sauce Competition will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday

Also on Sunday, a Festa Italiana Mass will be observed at 1 p.m. followed by a procession and benediction.

A Jr. Pizza Chef competition, growing and harvesting demonstrations and musical entertainment are all part of the Sunday lineup.

For more information or for tickets, visit the Festa Italiana website.

