Fernwood Montessori school remains closed as lead contamination cleanup continues at Milwaukee schools

MILWAUKEE — Fernwood Montessori School will not reopen Wednesday as originally planned due to ongoing lead contamination issues.

The school is one of three Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) facilities currently closed because of dangerous lead levels detected on the premises.

In a letter to parents, MPS officials stated that four areas at Fernwood still need additional cleaning before they can conduct new tests for lead contamination.

Cleanup efforts are also continuing at LaFollette and Starms Early Childhood Center.

