FDA recalls over 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola sold in Wisconsin and Illinois

MILWAUKEE — More than 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola sold in Wisconsin and Illinois have been recalled over possible plastic contamination.

The recall was initiated by Coca-Cola manufacturer Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling LLC on March 6.

It was officially designated a Class II recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 24, according to an FDA report.The recall includes 864 12-packs — a total of 10,368 cans.

Steven Senne/AP FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019 photo a truck with the Coca-Cola logo, behind left, maneuvers in a parking lot at a bottling plant in Needham, Mass. The Coca-Cola Co. said Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part of a larger restructuring aimed at paring down its business units and brands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The FDA defines a Class II recall as “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

A Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling spokesperson offered the following statement in response to news of the recall:

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is voluntarily recalling 432 cases (i.e., 864 12-packs) of Coca-Cola Classic in 12-oz cans in Illinois and Wisconsin. The cases are being withdrawn because they did not meet our high-quality standards. We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages. -Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling spokesperson

To check if your Coca-Cola is part of the recall, look for the following details on the can or packaging:

Product Description: Coca-Cola Original Taste, 12 Fl Oz. (355mL).

Can UPC: 0 49000-00634 6.

12-can pack UPC: 0 49000-02890 4.

Date Code: SEP2925MDA

Time Stamp: 1100-1253

Recall Number: F-0664-2025

Labeling: Canned Under Authority of the Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta, GA 30313.

