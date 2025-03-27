FDA recalls over 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola sold in Wisconsin and Illinois

MILWAUKEE — More than 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola sold in Wisconsin and Illinois have been recalled over possible plastic contamination.
The recall was initiated by Coca-Cola manufacturer Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling LLC on March 6.
It was officially designated a Class II recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 24, according to an FDA report.The recall includes 864 12-packs — a total of 10,368 cans.
The FDA defines a Class II recall as “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”
A Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling spokesperson offered the following statement in response to news of the recall:
Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is voluntarily recalling 432 cases (i.e., 864 12-packs) of Coca-Cola Classic in 12-oz cans in Illinois and Wisconsin. The cases are being withdrawn because they did not meet our high-quality standards. We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages.
To check if your Coca-Cola is part of the recall, look for the following details on the can or packaging:
Product Description: Coca-Cola Original Taste, 12 Fl Oz. (355mL).
Can UPC: 0 49000-00634 6.
12-can pack UPC: 0 49000-02890 4.
Date Code: SEP2925MDA
Time Stamp: 1100-1253
Recall Number: F-0664-2025
Labeling: Canned Under Authority of the Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta, GA 30313.
