FBI in Milwaukee offering $5,000 reward for information on suspected bank robber

The FBI in Milwaukee is asking for the public's help identifying a suspected bank robber. Those who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction could take home a $5000 reward.

The robbery occured just before 5:00 on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 — one year ago. During the robbery, the FBI says the subject entered the PNC Bank on North Ave on Milwaukee's east side, told a teller he had a gun and demanded cash.

FBI Suspected bank robber at teller window.

No one was harmed and the suspect walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

FBI Another shot of the suspected bank robber.

The suspect FBI agents are looking for is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s. He's about 5'10" tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

FBI Suspected bank robber in the outfit he was wearing at the time of the crime.

During the robbery, he wore a blue bucket hat, black sunglasses, a white hospital mask, tan long-sleeved button up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Earlier in the day of the robbery, the suspect was seen riding the Milwaukee County Transist System bus.

FBI Suspected bank robber as seen on an MCTS bus.

He was also seen at a McDonald's wearing a pink button-down long-sleeved shirt and a dark baseball hat.

FBI Suspected bank robber in another outfit.

The FBI is requesting anyone with any information about the robbery, or anyone who can identify the subject in these pictures to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684.

FBI The suspected bank robber getting onto a bus.

You can also contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

