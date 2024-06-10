Fatherhood FIRE program offers Milwaukee County men tools and guidance to be successful parents

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A new initiative is helping Milwaukee County fathers get the skills they need to be more involved with their families and be the best men they can be.

“As many people out there, I grew up without a dad, you know, in my life and when the opportunity presented itself, I said, ‘Wow, this is something we can impart,’” said Salim Hernandez, program coordinator for Fatherhood FIRE.

Using bilingual workbooks and in-depth video presentations, Hernandez says he wanted to make sure there were multiple ways to get the information out to the fathers, to meet them where they are.

“We can do research as much as we can, as much as we want. But, you know, ultimately, it's about that connection with the person in front of you,” said Hernandez.

TMJ4 News Salim Hernandez / Program Coordinator, Fatherhood FIRE.



That focus guides Hernandez through teaching the two-week course at United Community Center.

In it, he walks the participants through workshops in both English and Spanish that explore the various issues that fathers may face, including communicating through conflict and low self-esteem.

“We are working with people, fathers, that most of the time are out there suffering themselves and how can we tackle that and say, ‘Hey, it's okay to feel that way. How can we help?’” said Hernandez.

While some of the fathers may be dealing with custody issues, unemployment and substance abuse, others are using the program to start parenthood on the right foot.

Timothy Trice is a recent graduate of the program.

He says he was inspired to join because of his 2-year-old twins.

“It’s how fast they grow up, how everything changes so quickly. So, why not have somebody who could support and talk to you about something that you can open up to?” said Trice.

TMJ4 News Timothy Trice / Fatherhood FIRE Graduate.

A few months ago, Trice took the leap and says it has made a world of difference.

“It helped me learn how to have more patience, be open minded to more things because kids love to grow and challenge you. It just, it feels good,” said Trice.

Hernandez says seeing Trice thrive fills him with pride and confidence that the program is working, and he encourages anyone who feels like they need support to join them.

“We will take you as you are. We will work with you. We work with your schedule. We'll work with whatever you have. Let's make it happen. Whatever you need in you to be successful, let’s make it happen,” said Hernandez.

