Fans flock to Brewers Team Store for Division Championship merchandise

While Brewers playoff tickets go on sale Friday, the day before, fans were flocking to the Brewers Team Store to get their Division Championship merchandise.

The store opened early at 9:00 a.m. and there was a small line of fans waiting to get in. They were able to choose from special tshirts, hats, pennants and pins.

"I wanted a championship hat, a division championship hat this morning, I seen on the news that the store was going to be open early, so I said, 'I gotta go get one,'" Fred Manuel told TMJ4's Tom Durian.

TMJ4, Tom Durian Fred Manuel shopped for some new Brewers gear Thursday.

"Long time brewer fan?" Tom asked Mark Raye, who was wearing a Nationals jersey as he shopped.

TMJ4, Tom Durian Mark Raye is a big baseball fan.

"All the way back to Mollitor, Yount," Mark replied, adding that he's got a pretty large collection or shirts and hats.

"My son is a big fan and he came up and says 'they got it, they got it!' So today is his birthday so I came up and got him some gear," said Duwayne Coleman.

TMJ4, Tom Durian Duwayne Coleman bought a birthday present for her son.

"is this a surprise? We shouldn't put it on until you give it to him?" Tom asked.

"No, he knows, he knows," Duwayne said with a laugh.

Some of the shirts available at the team store are limited — they're the same ones players were wearing as they celebrated Wednesday night.

The Brewers Team Store is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at American Family Field.

