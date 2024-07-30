Fans camp out for opening of new Greendale Raising Cane's location

Raising Cane's has a brand new location!

Fans of the popular chicken chain camped out Tuesday morning for the opening of the new restaurant in Greendale. They were there as early as 6:00 a.m., even though service didn't start until 10:00 a.m.!

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge commented that she's been driving past the construction site on her way to work for quite a while. You can see in the video how excitement has built up during that time.

The Greendale Raising Cane's location will be open 10:00 a.m to midnight Sundays through Thursday. It's open from 10:00a.m to 1:00 a.m Fridays and Saturdays.

