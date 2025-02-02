Fans, athletes flock to Milwaukee for speed skating World Cup

MILWAUKEE — The best speed skaters from all over the world are in Milwaukee to compete in the sport’s World Cup, marking a welcome and long-awaited return.

It’s been nearly 20 years since the last ISU World Cup was held in Milwaukee. The elite competition kicked off Friday at the Pettit National Ice Center.

Dawn Stoppelmoor was one of many fans watching top speed skaters slice through the ice.

Stopplemoor said she traveled to Wisconsin to watch her son Zach Stopplermoor compete.

“It’s so much technical skill to what’s going on that people don’t realize how much they have to put in and the type of grind that they put in,” she said of the sport. “I mean these skaters practice 2-3 times a day 11 months out of the year.”

“They have one month off, for 34 seconds on the ice,” she added. “So it’s crazy their dedication.”

April Chernoby, a fan, took to the stands to cheer on Team USA. She said, as a former speed skater of 30 years herself, Saturday’s competition was a real treat.

“To be able to see skaters much better than myself on the ice is a great opportunity,” she explained. “It’s just fun to be a part of it, something you can’t experience just watching it on TV.”

Speed skaters, including world record holders, and Olympic medalists, compete in 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m (women), and 5000m (men), as well as the Mass Start, Team Pursuit, and Team Sprint.

The last day of the competition is set for Sunday afternoon.

