Family mourns 17-year-old Milwaukee Lutheran HS student killed in Easter shooting

MILWAUKEE — A teenager was shot and killed early Easter Sunday — just weeks before he was set to graduate high school.

Family identified the teen as 17-year-old Donell Jones.

They said he was a senior at Milwaukee Lutheran High School, a running back on the football team, and had recently been accepted to Northern Illinois University to study medical science.

Tawanda Staten Donell Jones

"He was 17 years old with dreams and goals. He wanted to graduate, attend college, and play football," said his mother, Tawanda Staten.

"He was an amazing kid. I couldn’t ask God for anything better."

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened at approximately 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, April 20, 2025, near the 3400 block of N. 23rd St.

Two people, including Jones, were shot.

Medics took both to the hospital where Jones later died from his injuries. The second victim, a 20-year-old, is receiving treatment.

Staten said her son had gone to a party with a friend that night. Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting,

TMJ4 News Family of Donell Jones

"When I opened the door and saw the detectives, everything in me just left," Staten recalled.

Jones’ cousin, Veronica Ware, said the family had already started planning his graduation celebrations, adding that he was working at Metro Market to save up for a car for college.

"We were going to get his hair done, do a money bouquet," Ware said. "He loved his momma, and his momma loved him."

Tawanda Staten Donell Jones

Now, instead of preparing for graduation, the family is preparing for a funeral.

"I can’t even talk," Ware said through tears. "The violence needs to stop. It’s too many kids."

"We keep saying the same thing — broken record. Put the guns down, put the guns down. But guess what? Babies are still dying. Kids are killing people," Jones' mom added.

On this Easter Sunday, Staten said she is relying on faith to carry her through.

"God rose today" she said. "My son rose today too, because he’s with Him. My son is in paradise."

Jones’ family plans to hold a candlelight vigil near 23rd and Townsend on Monday, April 21 at 4 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

