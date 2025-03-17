Family left with extensive damage after car crashes through St. Francis home

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — A family in St. Francis was left with extensive damage to their home after a car came barreling through their house Sunday.

Colette Vrunke said the incident happened in the middle of the night while she lay in bed, leaving her trapped in her room.

"I had a small little space between all the debris to see the car hood,” she recalled. "When the policemen came and the fire department came, they had to get me out of my bedroom through my side window because the door was completely covered."

Vrunke told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin she’s not sure what state the driver was in when the accident happened but believes he didn't do enough to slow down.

“The police said that they could smell alcohol on him but I was not present for that,” she shared.

Still, she's grateful no one in her family was hurt and that the bathtub in her front bathroom stopped the car going further.

As for the repairs, Vrunke said she's lucky her husband Billy works in construction and is thankful for the friends and neighbors offering their support.

“Worse things can happen, “ Vrunke said. “So the fact that I'm ok, my husband is ok, everyone's ok, it’s just the function.”

TMJ4 has reached out to St. Francis police to learn more about the crash. We are still awaiting a response.

