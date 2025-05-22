Falcon chicks hatched at Oak Creek Power Plant named after ‘founding feathers’

OAK CREEK, Wis. — We're getting our first look at the peregrine falcon chicks hatched at the We Energies power plant in Oak Creek.

Atlanta, Scott, Eclipse and Leopold were named and given their identification bands on Wednesday.

TMJ4

Those names were taken from the first generation of peregrine falcons that nested in the We Energies boxes decades ago — also known as the founding feathers of the We Energies peregrine falcon program, according to a We Energies spokesperson.

The company has worked to bring peregrines back from the brink of extinction for more than 30 years.

TMJ4

We Energies says these four falcon namesakes were responsible for producing just over 100 chicks in their lifetimes — a blessing for the endangered species.

"They were long lived, they produced a lot of young. They all have stories behind them. So to name this group of falcons after those pioneers," Greg Septon, Peregrine Falcon manager, said at the banding event. "So to speak, is very rewarding and very special to honor those birds who contributed so greatly to the population."

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) began installing nest boxes at power plants in 1992. Since then, 461 peregrine falcons have hatched at their facilities — 20% of all peregrines born in Wisconsin, the release said.

The program is part of We Energies’ and WPS’s broader sustainability efforts, including protecting endangered species, restoring habitats, expanding solar power and cutting carbon emissions.

Naming the chicks included narrowing down 30 potential names to 10 by an online vote.The vote drew thousands of customers, all eager to help decide the names of the newest addition to the We Energies family.



Atlanta

We Energies

This chick was named after Atlanta, who was born at the former Pulliam Power Plant in 1996. She settled at the Oak Creek Power Plant in 1999 and produced 41 chicks in her 12 years there.



Scott

We Energies

This chick was named after Scott, who nested in Oak Creek for 11 years. He raised 28 chicks between 2006 and 2016.



Eclipse

We Energies

This chick was named after Eclipse, who was the female falcon at the Oak Creek Power Plant from 2011 to 2017. She was born in Ohio in 2009.



Leopold

We Energies

Last but not least, this chick was named after Leopold, who was born in captivity and released at the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant in 1992. He kicked off the falcon program and raised 42 chicks over the course of his life.

Chicks from the other three nesting boxes will be banded in the weeks to come. They're expected to leave the nest in about three weeks.

